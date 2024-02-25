 Amazon rolls out big price drop on the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB), offers 17% discount | Mobile News

Grab the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) in Blue at a 17% discount on Amazon - limited time deal!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 25 2024, 21:13 IST
Experience cinematic visuals and powerful performance with the iPhone 13 - now available with an unbeatable price drop. (Pexels)
Experience cinematic visuals and powerful performance with the iPhone 13 - now available with an unbeatable price drop. (Pexels)

The highly sought-after Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) in the captivating Blue color variant is currently available at a significantly reduced price on Amazon. This limited-time deal offers a remarkable 17% discount, slashing the price from its original MRs. 59,900 to Rs. 49,500. Check out the iPhone 13 price drop details on Amazon.

Discounts and Offers

This enticing offer comes with additional perks, making it even more appealing to prospective buyers. Amazon provides flexible EMI options, with EMI starting at just Rs. 2,400 and a No Cost EMI facility available for added convenience. Customers using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards can enjoy EMI interest savings of up to Rs. 2,228.92. Furthermore, exclusive partner offers are up for grabs, including a Rs. 1200 discount upon switching to Airtel Postpaid and the opportunity to save up to 28% on business purchases with a GST invoice.

About the Product

B09G9BL5CP-1

The Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) is a flagship smartphone renowned for its exceptional performance and innovative features. Boasting a stunning 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, it delivers immersive visuals with vivid colors and sharp contrast. The inclusion of Cinematic mode adds depth to videos, automatically adjusting focus for a cinematic viewing experience.

Equipped with an advanced dual-camera system featuring 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide lenses, the iPhone 13 excels in photography and videography. With features like Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, users can capture stunning images and videos with remarkable clarity and detail. Additionally, the 12MP TrueDepth front camera enables high-quality selfies and video calls.

Powered by the formidable A15 Bionic chip, this smartphone delivers lightning-fast performance, ensuring seamless multitasking and smooth operation of even the most demanding apps and games. Its 5G cellular technology provides fast and reliable connectivity, keeping users connected at all times.

With its impressive features, powerful performance, and now, an attractive price drop on Amazon, the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) presents an irresistible proposition for those in the market for a premium smartphone. Don't miss out on this limited-time deal to own the latest and greatest from Apple at an unbeatable price.

First Published Date: 25 Feb, 21:13 IST
