iPhone 16 and 16 Plus: Top rumoured features likely coming to new smartphones
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 25, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The upcoming 2024 iPhone lineup promises excitement with four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the Pro models often steal the spotlight, rumours (via Macrumors) suggest the more affordable iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are not to be overlooked.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Redesigned Camera Layout: Rumours suggest a vertical camera layout for iPhone 16 models, enabling Spatial Video recording with a distinct pill-shaped raised surface and separate rings for Wide and Ultrawide cameras.