iPhone 16 and 16 Plus: Top rumoured features likely coming to new smartphones

The upcoming 2024 iPhone lineup promises excitement with four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the Pro models often steal the spotlight, rumours (via Macrumors) suggest the more affordable iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are not to be overlooked.

Redesigned Camera Layout: Rumours suggest a vertical camera layout for iPhone 16 models, enabling Spatial Video recording with a distinct pill-shaped raised surface and separate rings for Wide and Ultrawide cameras.

Action Button: The standard iPhone 16 models may replace the mute switch with an Action Button, offering configurable functions and transitioning from mechanical to capacitive-type button.

Capture Button: A new physical "Capture Button" is rumoured, providing enhanced image and video capture features, including swipe gestures for zooming and a forceful press for recording.

New Apple Silicon Chip: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to utilise the A17 chip with TSMC's N3E process, offering cost-effectiveness without sacrificing performance.

Graphene Thermal Design: The iPhone 16 series may feature a graphene-based thermal design, surpassing copper in thermal conductivity and addressing overheating concerns.

Battery: Rumours suggest a 6 percent increase in the iPhone 16's battery size, while the iPhone 16 Plus might see a 9 percent reduction. Stacked battery technology could enhance energy density.

Display: Micro-lens technology in OLED panels may enhance brightness and reduce power consumption in iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

