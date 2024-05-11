Grab iPhone 14 at 15 percent discount on Flipkart: Check deals and discount
Published May 11, 2024
Check out this huge offer available on the iPhone 14 model on Flipkart.
Want to buy an iPhone this summer? Then this is the best time to buy a new smartphone due to the huge discounts available on e-commerce websites.
iPhone 14 recently made the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2024 by claiming the 4th position.
Therefore, investing in a feature-filled device will bring you several benefits. And the good news is that it's available at a huge discounted price.
The iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs.69990 for 128GB. However, you get for Rs.58999.
This gives you a 15 percent discount on iPhone 14. You can further avail of bank and exchange offers.
You can get 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
If you make payment via UPI, then you can avail Rs.500 discount.
Lastly, you can get up to Rs.48000 off by exchanging your old device with a new iPhone 14.
