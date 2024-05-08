iPhone 13 price drop: Get a massive 19% discount on Amazon - check Rs. 44250 exchange offer too

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Discover Amazon's amazing offer on the iPhone 13 if you're in the market for a new smartphone. Let's delve into the details of this special deal.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 Price Drop: The iPhone 13 is now more affordable than ever. Originally priced at Rs. 59990, the 128GB model is now available for just Rs. 48499, giving you a huge 19 percent discount.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

But that's not all! Sweeten the deal further by trading in your old phone and taking advantage of special offers. Don't miss out on the chance to grab the iPhone 13 at an unbeatable price.

Photo Credit: reuters

Plus, unlock additional benefits with special partner offers. For just Rs. 2, you can enjoy up to 4 months of Audible membership with your iPhone 13 purchase.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 Specs: The iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display for an unparalleled viewing experience

Photo Credit: Apple

Equipped with an advanced dual-camera setup comprising 12MP Wide and ultra-wide lenses, the iPhone 13 captures moments with unparalleled precision. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, it ensures swift and efficient performance across all tasks.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple

Don't let this golden opportunity slip through your fingers. Act swiftly to secure the iPhone 13 at an incredible price before the offer vanishes.

Check related web stories:
Get iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in minutes with Blinkit's Doorstep Delivery
iPhone 15, Samsung S24 and more: Top 10 world’s best-selling smartphones of 2024
iPhone 14 price drops by 26% on Amazon; Check Rs. 44250 exchange offer too
iPad battery life tips: Experience uninterrupted usage and better productivity with these tricks
View more