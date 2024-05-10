iPhone 15 price gets a huge discount on Flipkart: Check latest deals
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 10, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Planning to buy the latest iPhone model? Check out this huge discount on iPhone 15 available on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
In a new study, the iPhone 15 smartphone made it to the list of best-selling smartphones in 2024.
Photo Credit: Apple
With striking design and amazing features, it was positioned in second place after the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Buy here
Photo Credit: reuters
If you are also planning to buy an iPhone 15, then check out this great deal on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs.79990 for the 128GB version. However, you can get it for Rs.70999.
Photo Credit: Apple
This will give you a huge 11 percent discount. You can additional price cut by using bank offers.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
You can get Rs.4000 off on ICICI Bank Credit non-EMI transactions.
Photo Credit: Apple
Additionally, you can also avail of 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
Photo Credit: Apple
Know that the iPhone 15 is expected to get upcoming AI features and iOS 18 update. Therefore, it could be a reasonable buy.
