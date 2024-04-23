Grand Theft Auto 6 expectations: 5 features from GTA 5 we don’t wish to see in GTA 6
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Apr 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games is gearing up for its next big launch, GTA 6 and we now have an idea about its setting and gameplay courtesy of leaks and GTA 6 trailer.
Since it is a GTA title, we couldn't help but make comparisons with GTA 5 which has become the second best-selling video game of all time.
While GTA 5 is an amazing game, there are some elements that we won't miss if they are omitted from GTA 6. Check out 5 features from GTA 5 we don’t wish to see in GTA 6.
Inaccessible buildings - The city of Los Santos in GTA 5 is filled with buildings. However, only a handful of them are enterable, while most remain inaccessible.
More interactive NPCs - Apart from the main story missions, there are only few occasions in GTA 5 where you get to interact with NPCs. This is something we don't want to see in GTA 6.
Lifeless world - While the world of GTA 5 is vast, most of it is pretty empty. The city of Los Santos is bustling with life but as soon as you move out of it, there's nothing.
Better police chases - While police chases in GTA 5 can give you an adrenaline rush, they are one-dimensional which ultimately leads to two things - either you get away or are sent to the hospital. We’d like to see something different.