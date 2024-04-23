Grand Theft Auto 6 expectations: 5 features from GTA 5 we don’t wish to see in GTA 6

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games is gearing up for its next big launch, GTA 6 and we now have an idea about its setting and gameplay courtesy of leaks and GTA 6 trailer.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Since it is a GTA title, we couldn't help but make comparisons with GTA 5 which has become the second best-selling video game of all time.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

While GTA 5 is an amazing game, there are some elements that we won't miss if they are omitted from GTA 6. Check out 5 features from GTA 5 we don’t wish to see in GTA 6.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Inaccessible buildings - The city of Los Santos in GTA 5 is filled with buildings. However, only a handful of them are enterable, while most remain inaccessible.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

More interactive NPCs - Apart from the main story missions, there are only few occasions in GTA 5 where you get to interact with NPCs. This is something we don't want to see in GTA 6.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Lifeless world - While the world of GTA 5 is vast, most of it is pretty empty. The city of Los Santos is bustling with life but as soon as you move out of it, there's nothing.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Better police chases - While police chases in GTA 5 can give you an adrenaline rush, they are one-dimensional which ultimately leads to two things - either you get away or are sent to the hospital. We’d like to see something different.

Check related web stories:
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored
GTA 5: 7 facts you didn't know about the game
GTA Online: 5 crucial tips for those starting to play this game in 2024
GTA 5 tips: Stop doing these 5 mistakes if you really want to enjoy the game
View more