GTA Online: 5 crucial tips for those starting to play this game in 2024

Published Apr 21, 2024
GTA Online has been a hit for nearly a decade, attracting new players even in 2024. However, with so many features added over the years, starting can be daunting. Here are five tips to help newcomers navigate the world of GTA Online.

Save Money: Money is vital in GTA Online. New players should focus on small missions to earn cash. Saving is crucial; resist splurging on fancy cars early on. Building a financial base will pay off in the long run.

Utilise Heists: Don't overlook heists. They're lucrative and offer valuable experience. Even solo players can benefit. Start heisting as soon as possible to boost your earnings.

Value Over Price: Expensive doesn't always mean better. Some cheaper vehicles outperform pricey ones. Consider performance over cost to make wise investments.

Establish CEO Office: Becoming a CEO unlocks opportunities and rewards. CEO status grants access to a Buzzard helicopter, a valuable asset for navigating GTA Online's challenges.

Invest in the Toreador: In chaotic public lobbies, the Pegassi Toreador shines. It counters threats like the Oppressor MK II and offers versatility as both a car and a submarine. While pricey, its capabilities make it a worthy investment.

Starting GTA Online in 2024 can be overwhelming, but these tips will set beginners on the right path.

