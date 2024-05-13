GTA 5 Story mode: Top 5 customizable cars for for thrilling modifications in Los Santos
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 13, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Discover the top 5 most customizable cars in GTA 5's story mode. While online mode shines with customization, single-player mode offers its own set of thrilling rides to modify at LS Customs.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA's customization journey evolved from GTA San Andreas to GTA 5. Fans rejoiced when Rockstar reintroduced this feature in GTA 5 after it was absent in GTA 4.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Massacro Magic: The Dewbauchee Massacro, resembling the Aston Martin Vanquish, offers extensive customization options at Los Santos Customs. Racing variant includes unique liveries for a distinct look.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Supreme Sultan: The Sultan, inspired by real-life cars like Subaru Impreza WRX and Mitsubishi Lancer Evo I, holds its place as one of the most customizable vehicles in GTA 5 story mode.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Franklin's Favxourite: The Buffalo S, Franklin's prized possession, mirrors the Dodge Charger SRT8. Its customizable features make it a top choice for car enthusiasts.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Classic Coquette: Emulating the Chevrolette Corvette C5, the Coquette offers classic American sports car vibes with countless modification options, securing its spot as a highly customizable ride.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Elegy RH8: Resembling the Nissan GT-R (R35), the Elegy RH8 shines in both performance and customization. Transform it into the Elegy Retro Custom for a nod to the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R33).
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Whether you're a racing enthusiast or a collector of classic cars, GTA 5 story mode offers a range of customizable vehicles to suit your style and preferences. Explore, modify, and dominate the streets of Los Santos!