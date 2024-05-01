GTA 6 launch delay frustrating you? Play these 5 other Grand Theft Auto games instead
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 01, 2024
Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 is set to launch in 2025 and the hype is at an all-time high.
However, there is still a bit of time to go, and if you’re tired of waiting for GTA 6, then play these other Grand Theft Auto games instead.
1. GTA Vice City Stories - Set in 1984, it puts you in the shoes of Corporal Victor "Vic" Vance. After being dishonourably discharged from the military, Vance gets involved in the world of crime and becomes the head of the criminal family that rules the city.
2. GTA Vice City - It follows the journey of former mob Tommy Vercetti who is sent to the city to keep an eye on the business dealings of his boss. After a deal goes awry, Vercetti is given one last opportunity to right his wrongs, and teams up with Lance Vance to exact revenge.
3. GTA San Andreas - This game is set in the 1990s and follows the story of Carl ‘CJ' Johnson, who returns to Los Santos after spending 5 years in prison. But crooked cops and rival gangs stand in his way as he vows to return the Grove Street families to their original glory.
4. GTA 4 - Set in 2008, it revolves around Niko Bellic who arrives in the US to unite with his cousin Roman who is burdened with debt. In an attempt to pay it off, Niko gets in the crosshairs of the Russian mob and takes aid from the city's criminal families to survive.
5. GTA 5 - GTA 5 is the story of Michael, Franklin, and Trevor - three people from vastly different backgrounds who run riot on the whole city, carrying out heists, planning assassinations, and more.