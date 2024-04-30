Top 5 GTA 5 mods to try out in 2024: Transform your gameplay with exciting enhancements!
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 30, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Looking to spice up your GTA 5 experience? Add-on mods are the answer! Discover the top five mods that'll take your gameplay to the next level.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
2015 Ferrari LaFerrari: Experience luxury on wheels with the addition of the 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari. This mod brings stunning visuals and realistic driving to your GTA 5 adventures.
Photo Credit: Google Play
John Wick: Chapter 2: Step into the shoes of the legendary assassin, John Wick. Play out action-packed missions with this mod inspired by the iconic Hollywood character.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
IVPack - GTA 4 vehicles in GTA 5:: Relive the glory days of GTA 4 by driving its classic vehicles in GTA 5. Explore enhanced interiors and enjoy a blast from the past with this nostalgic mod.
Photo Credit: GTA Gaming Forum
Pagani Zonda R / Revolucion: Get behind the wheel of the sleek Pagani Zonda R / Revolucion. With stunning details and customizable liveries, this mod is a must-have for car enthusiasts.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Bubbleship from the Movie Oblivion: Take to the skies in style with the Bubbleship from Oblivion. Experience futuristic thrills with this visually striking aerial vehicle.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Don't let GTA 5 feel stale. Install these incredible mods today and inject new life into your gameplay!
Check related web stories:
Samsung Galaxy S23 price drop: Get massive 14% discount on Amazon now
RBI crackdown on Paytm Payments Bank got you worried? Paytm Wallet, Paytm FASTag affected?
Empower Yourself: Explore free online courses from top international universities!
Smallpdf app: Know how this tool helps convert and edit PDF files
View more