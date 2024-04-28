GTA 6 launch roundup: Everything you need to know about Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks
Published Apr 28, 2024
GTA 6 Trailer Reveal: The long-awaited GTA 6 reveal trailer gives us a first look at the return to Vice City and introduces new twin protagonists.
Release Date Speculation: Rockstar confirms GTA 6 is set for a 2025 release, with speculation buzzing about the exact launch date.
Platforms Confirmed: GTA 6 is confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, leaving fans curious about its availability on previous-gen consoles.
Meet Lucia: The trailer introduces Lucia, the first female lead in GTA history, hinting at her troubled past and partnership dynamics.
Returning to Vice City: The highly anticipated game revisits Vice City in a modern-day setting, promising the biggest and most immersive GTA experience yet.
Announcement History: Rockstar announced GTA 6 in February 2022, marking the beginning of the game's official journey into development.
News Drought: Since the initial announcement, official updates on GTA 6 have been scarce, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details.
