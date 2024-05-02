GTA 6: Top 5 cars and bikes that fans are desperately waiting to check out
Published May 02, 2024
Fans of GTA 6 are eager to see a lineup of affordable vehicles making a return in the upcoming instalment. These rides not only offer budget-friendly options but also promise functionality.
Annis Elegy RH8: This sports car, priced at $95,000, delivers impressive performance with a top speed of 118.50 mph. Its affordability makes it a favourite among beginners and seasoned players alike.
Pegassi Bati 801: For just $15,000, players can get their hands on this top-notch motorcycle, boasting a top speed of 135.00 mph. Its performance surpasses its price, making it a popular choice.
Pfister Comet: Iconic and affordable at $100,000, this sports car offers a top speed of 119.50 mph. Despite being removed from normal stores, fans hope to see it return in GTA 6.
HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom: Priced at $202,500, this off-road vehicle combines armour and weapons, making it a formidable choice. Its price-to-performance ratio makes it a hit among players.
Obey 9F: With a modest price tag of $120,000, this sports car offers impressive performance with a top speed of 119.75 mph. Its affordability and functionality make it a top contender in GTA 6.
