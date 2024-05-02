GTA 6: Top 5 cars and bikes that fans are desperately waiting to check out

Check related web stories:

GTA 6: Fans hope for 5 must have features in highly anticipated sequel- Check now

GTA 6 launch delay frustrating you? Play these 5 other Grand Theft Auto games instead

Top 5 GTA 5 mods to try out in 2024: Transform your gameplay with exciting enhancements!

GTA 6 launch roundup: Everything you need to know about Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks