GTA 6: Fans hope for 5 must have features in highly anticipated sequel- Check now
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Discussions on GTA 6 have gamers buzzing with excitement. Fans eagerly await features for the highly anticipated sequel. Let’s delve into five top suggestions from fans.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Improved Police System: Many players are hoping for more realistic police behavior in GTA 6. Suggestions include police only pursuing players at a one-star wanted level, adding to the game's realism.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Music on Foot: GTA fans have long wanted the ability to listen to in-game radio while on foot. Adding headphones as an accessory could allow for this, enhancing the immersive experience.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Tommy Vercetti Easter Egg: With GTA 6 set in Leondia, including Vice City, fans are eager for nostalgic nods. An Easter Egg featuring Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist of GTA Vice City, would be a welcome tribute.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Online Cross-Play: As multiplayer modes become more prominent, fans hope for cross-play functionality in GTA 6. This feature would allow players on different platforms to play together, expanding the game's community.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
More Enterable Buildings:Immersion is key in open-world games, and fans want more enterable buildings in GTA 6. Leaked code hints at this possibility, but official confirmation is awaited.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 has the potential to be a groundbreaking game, especially with input from dedicated fans. While these suggestions haven't been confirmed, they highlight the community's desires for the next installment.