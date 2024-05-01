GTA 6: Fans hope for 5 must have features in highly anticipated sequel- Check now

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Discussions on GTA 6 have gamers buzzing with excitement. Fans eagerly await features for the highly anticipated sequel. Let’s delve into five top suggestions from fans.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Improved Police System: Many players are hoping for more realistic police behavior in GTA 6. Suggestions include police only pursuing players at a one-star wanted level, adding to the game's realism.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Music on Foot: GTA fans have long wanted the ability to listen to in-game radio while on foot. Adding headphones as an accessory could allow for this, enhancing the immersive experience.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Tommy Vercetti Easter Egg: With GTA 6 set in Leondia, including Vice City, fans are eager for nostalgic nods. An Easter Egg featuring Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist of GTA Vice City, would be a welcome tribute.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Online Cross-Play:  As multiplayer modes become more prominent, fans hope for cross-play functionality in GTA 6. This feature would allow players on different platforms to play together, expanding the game's community.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

More Enterable Buildings:Immersion is key in open-world games, and fans want more enterable buildings in GTA 6. Leaked code hints at this possibility, but official confirmation is awaited.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 has the potential to be a groundbreaking game, especially with input from dedicated fans. While these suggestions haven't been confirmed, they highlight the community's desires for the next installment.

Check related web stories:
GTA 6 launch delay frustrating you? Play these 5 other Grand Theft Auto games instead
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review: Should you buy this smartphone at Rs. 26999- 10 points
Massive Fraud: 2 people in Bengaluru lose over 1.24 crore this new scam
Google Pixel 8a Vs Pixel 7a: What we expect- price, features, camera and more
View more