GTA Online adds pizza delivery job, community challenge, and new vapid dominator FX muscle car
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jul 26, 2024
GTA Online introduces a new Pizza Delivery Odd Job, challenging players to deliver pizzas to various Los Santos locations using the Pegassi Pizza Boy scooter.
Join the Pizza Delivery Challenge: Players can start the Pizza Delivery Odd Job at any Pizza This... location in Del Perro, Downtown Vinewood, or Mission Row. Speed and precision will earn tips and rewards.
Earn Big with Hot Deliveries: Deliver three pizzas by July 31 to earn GTA$100,000. Completing 50 deliveries unlocks the exclusive Pizza This... Outfit, rewarding your dedication.
Get Your Own Pegassi Pizza Boy: Purchase the Pegassi Pizza Boy motorcycle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Unlock its Trade Price by delivering all five pizzas hot.
Community Challenge: Join the first Pizza Delivery Community Challenge. Deliver 10 million pizzas collectively to earn the Pizza This... Tee for all GTA Online players.
Weekly Challenge Rewards: Deliver three pizzas to unlock the Weekly Challenge award of GTA$100,000. Contribute to the community goal and enjoy the rewards.
New Vapid Dominator FX Muscle Car: Experience nostalgia with the new Vapid Dominator FX. This muscle car combines retro styling with modern performance.
Relive the Glory Days: Take a trip down memory lane with the Vapid Dominator FX, now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Enjoy its powerful straight-six engine and stylish design.
Dive into the new Pizza Delivery Odd Job in GTA Online today. Enjoy the thrill of delivering hot pizzas and earn exciting rewards.