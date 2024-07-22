Red Dead Online: Master bounty hunting with these tips, gear, and strategies
Red Dead Online offers players an exciting opportunity to become bounty hunters. Unlocking this role opens up new ways to earn rewards and cash.
Successfully bringing bounties in alive yields higher rewards. Avoid killing targets to maximise earnings and experience points.
Invest in a strong, fast horse. A reliable horse helps in chasing down targets and surviving gunfights with other outlaws.
Form a posse for difficult bounty hunts. A team increases survival odds and ensures shared loot, making tough missions more manageable.
Equip yourself with essential bounty hunter gear. Items like the Reinforced Lasso and Bolas are crucial for restraining targets effectively.
Consider purchasing a Bounty Hunter Wagon. This vehicle allows for the secure transport of multiple bounties, leading to bigger paydays.
Stock up on healing items. Health Cures are vital for maintaining health during intense battles with bounty targets and their gangs.
Take your time with Legendary Bounties. Completing these challenging missions slowly can increase rewards, including more XP and gold nuggets.
Bounty hunting in Red Dead Online is thrilling yet dangerous. With the right strategies and equipment, players can master this role and reap substantial rewards.
