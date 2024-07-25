Top 8 Anime streaming apps and websites to watch your favourite shows anytime, anywhere
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 25, 2024
Photo Credit: Netflix
Explore top-rated anime streaming apps and websites for your ultimate anime experience. Discover where to find the best shows and enjoy a wide range of genres from the comfort of your home.
Photo Credit: Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll leads in anime streaming globally, offering nearly 1,000 titles with English subtitles or dubbing. Its simulcast feature allows fans to watch new episodes as they air in Japan.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Photo Credit: Hulu
Hulu stands out with its diverse anime library, featuring top series like AOT and Demon Slayer. Hulu’s recommendations and offline viewing make it a solid alternative to other services.
Photo Credit: Anime-Planet
Anime-Planet offers legal streaming of anime with over 45,000 episodes. While not all content is free, its stylish interface and manga options enhance the viewing experience.
Photo Credit: RetroCrush
RetroCrush is a go-to for classic anime enthusiasts. With a large archive of vintage series and films, it provides a nostalgic experience with minimal ads.
Photo Credit: HIDIVE
HIDIVE features popular and classic anime, including uncensored versions of series like Akame ga Kill. Its simulcast feature and user-friendly interface cater to both new and seasoned fans.
Photo Credit: Youtube
YouTube channels like Muse-Asia and Ani-one Asia offer free anime streams of popular titles. Enjoy high-quality content and discover new series without any cost.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video, included with Prime membership, provides access to well-known anime such as Vinland Saga and Hunter x Hunter. Offline viewing is available with a premium subscription.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
These platforms cater to every anime fan’s needs, from latest releases to classic hits. Choose the service that fits your viewing habits and dive into the world of anime today!
