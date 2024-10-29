GTA Trilogy SilentPatch mod update brings key visual bug fixes and gameplay improvements across series
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 29, 2024
The SilentPatch mod for the GTA Trilogy series has received significant updates. The mod targets games like San Andreas, Vice City, and GTA 3, aiming to enhance player experience by addressing various issues.
Definitive Edition Excluded: This latest update does not include any fixes for the Definitive Edition of the games. Players will need to look elsewhere for enhancements related to that version.
Mod Available on GitHub: Gamers can now access the SilentPatch mod on GitHub, where the source code is also available. This allows players to download tailored versions for each of the three titles in the series.
The update includes improvements to vehicle headlight functionality. Players will notice changes in how headlights behave during nighttime and under various weather conditions.
Developers have resolved a critical vehicle bug that caused explosions multiple times due to a glitch. Players can now enjoy a more stable gaming experience without these unexpected incidents.
The mod now ensures that credits scale properly based on the player’s resolution. This change enhances the overall presentation of the game’s concluding segments.
Mission completion texts now display correctly and adjust their on-screen time according to resolution settings. Players can enjoy a smoother transition during gameplay without unnecessary delays.
Visual Bug Fixes: The update addresses numerous visual bugs that players previously encountered. These fixes contribute to a more polished overall experience within the game.
