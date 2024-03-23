Holi 2024: 7 essential tips to keep smartphones and other gadgets safe
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published Mar 23, 2024
As Holi is almost here, it's time to ensure our gadgets stay safe amidst the festivities. Let's explore some essential tips to safeguard our smartphones and other devices from water and colour damage during the celebration.
Invest in Waterproof Cases: Consider investing in quality waterproof cases for your smartphones. These cases offer an additional layer of defence against water and colour splashes, keeping your device safe during outdoor activities like Holi celebrations.
Ziplock Bag Alternative: If waterproof cases aren't available, a sealed ziplock bag can serve as an effective alternative. This method shields your smartphone from water and colour stains while still allowing touchscreen functionality.
Enable Water Resistance Features: Many smartphones come equipped with water-resistant features. Before heading out for Holi festivities, ensure these features are enabled to provide additional protection against accidental spills or splashes.
Seal Openings with Tape: Seal off ports, charging sockets, and headphone jacks with adhesive tape to prevent water from seeping into your smartphone's internal components. This proactive step helps safeguard your device from potential damage.
Apply a Screen Protector: Protect your smartphone's display from scratches, cracks, and colour stains by applying a tempered glass screen protector. This barrier preserves the integrity of your phone's screen against external elements.
Avoid Charging Wet Phones: Avoid plugging in wet phones for charging. Wait until the device is completely dry to prevent potential damage to internal components.
Say No to Hair Dryers: Avoid using hair dryers or blow drying directly on gadgets. The heat can damage delicate components, especially in IP-rated phones with sealing that might get compromised.
As you prepare to celebrate Holi, prioritise the safety of your smartphones and gadgets. Implement these tips to protect your devices from water, colour stains, and potential damage, ensuring a joyful and worry-free celebration.