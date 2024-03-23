Holi 2024: 8 expert tips for capturing vibrant moments with your smartphone camera

Check related web stories:

Holi 2024: 7 essential tips to keep smartphones and other gadgets safe

Grab the Apple iPhone 13 priced at Rs. 49,499 as Amazon offers a whopping 17 pct discount

Top 7 weekend OTT watchlist: From Abraham Ozler to Lootere, know what to binge-watch online

Unveiling the Cosmos: Journey through breathtaking images taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope