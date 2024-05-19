How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Know how to book your train tickets hassle-free using the UTS app with the latest updates from Indian Railways.
No More Distance Restrictions: Indian Railways has lifted the geo-facing distance restriction for the UTS app. Now, you can purchase platform and general tickets from anywhere, saving time and effort.
Convenience at Your Fingertips: With the removal of the distance restriction, booking unreserved tickets via the UTS app has never been easier. Captain Shashi Kiran highlights the app's aim to simplify ticketing processes for travelers in regular class.
Gone are the days of being restricted to booking within a 20-kilometer radius from the station platform. The recent update allows passengers to buy general tickets online from any location, offering unparalleled flexibility.
Say Goodbye to Paper Tickets: Embrace paperless ticketing with the revamped UTS app. Generate general tickets, platform tickets, and season tickets directly on your mobile device, contributing to environmental conservation while saving time.
Environmentally Friendly Travel: By transitioning to paperless ticketing, you not only streamline your travel experience but also play a part in reducing paper usage and waste, aligning with Indian Railways' commitment to sustainability.
Modernising Ticketing Systems: Indian Railways continues its journey towards modernization by enhancing ticketing systems. These updates mark a significant stride towards digitalization and sustainability in railway operations.
Download the UTS app and start booking your train tickets hassle-free. Enjoy the freedom of booking from anywhere and join the movement towards a more sustainable future in railway travel.