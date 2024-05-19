iPhone 15 price drop: Grab 11 percent discount and take advantage of bank offers
Published May 19, 2024
Check out this huge discount available on the iPhone 15 along with exciting bank offers.
In a few months, Apple will be launching the new iPhone 16 series, which means the price for the older generation will significantly decrease.
The discounts and bank offers are already available on e-commerce websites such as Amazon. Therefore, if you are planning to buy an iPhone 15, then now is the perfect time.
iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs.79990. However, on Amazon, it is available for Rs.71290.
This will give buyers a whopping 11 percent discount on iPhone 15.
Additionally, buyers can also take advantage of amazing bank and exchange offers which will further reduce the iPhone 15 price.
Grab flat Rs.4000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.47940
If you own ICICI Bank Credit Cards, then you can get a flat Rs.4000 instant discount on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 47940.
Furthermore, you can get up to Rs.44300 with the exchange offer.
