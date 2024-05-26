How to safeguard your eyes while working on a computer: 7 Essential tips
Published May 26, 2024
Regular Eye Check-ups: Regular visits to the eye doctor are essential for early detection of issues caused by prolonged computer use. These check-ups help monitor and maintain overall eye health.
Create an Ergonomic Workspace: Ensure your computer screen is positioned 20-28 inches away from your eyes and 4-5 inches below eye level. Adjust lighting and minimise glare to enhance eye comfort.
Eye Exercises: Reduce eye strain by practising exercises that target the six eye muscles. These exercises help relax and relieve tension in your eyes.
Follow the 20-20-20 Rule: To combat eye strain, every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This simple habit can significantly reduce eye fatigue.
Wear Blue Light Blocking Glasses: Blue light blocking glasses can help reduce eye strain and minimise disruptions to your sleep cycle, especially when used during evening hours.
Eat Eye-Healthy Foods: Incorporate foods rich in beta-carotene, omega-3s, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamins A, C, and E into your diet. These nutrients are crucial for maintaining long-term eye health.
Prioritise Sleep: Adequate sleep is vital for eye health. Lack of sleep can worsen symptoms of computer vision syndrome and increase the risk of glaucoma.
By integrating these practices into your daily routine, you can take proactive steps to protect your vision and ensure long-term eye health.