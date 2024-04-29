7 AI-powered language learning apps for travellers- Speak like a local on-the-go

In today's interconnected world, travel broadens our horizons and fosters cultural exchange. But language barriers can be a hurdle. Luckily, AI-powered language learning apps can help you bridge the gap and converse with confidence on your next adventure. Let's explore the top 7 options for travellers.

Duolingo: Duolingo is a fun and accessible option, making language learning feel like a game. With its free tier and a wide range of languages, it's a great starting point for travellers.

Babbel: Babbel prioritises spoken communication, making it ideal for travellers who want to converse with locals. Travellers can find specific courses designed for their needs.

Rosetta Stone : Rosetta Stone creates an immersive learning experience, encouraging travellers to think in their target language. By mimicking native speakers, users can improve their pronunciation and fluency.

Pimsleur: Pimsleur is an audio-based program, perfect for travellers who prefer on-the-go learning. The app uses role-playing exercises to equip travellers with conversational skills.

Drops: Drops offers short, engaging lessons, making it ideal for travellers with limited time. The app uses images to visually represent words, aiding vocabulary retention.

With a variety of AI-powered language learning apps available, choosing the right one depends on your travel goals and learning style.

