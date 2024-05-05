Top 7 fitness apps for active seniors in India: Move, be merry and manage your health
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By MD Ijaj Khan
Published May 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
As we age, staying active is even more important. Here's a look at the top 7 fitness tracking apps in India that can help seniors stay healthy and motivated.
Photo Credit: Pexels
HealthifyMe: Focuses on customised diet plans with Indian recipes. Offers workout plans and tracks progress. Consult with certified trainers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
StepSetGo: Simple and user-friendly pedometer app. Tracks steps, distance, and calories burned. Set daily goals and compete with friends. Free to use.
Photo Credit: Pexels
RYT: Focuses on Yoga and meditation for seniors. Offers video classes with clear instructions in multiple Indian languages. Free and premium options available.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Pravaha: Made for those with chronic conditions. Offers doctor-verified exercise programs for diabetes, arthritis, and more. Connects with healthcare providers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Zoomin: Live interactive fitness classes designed specifically for seniors. Focuses on low-impact exercises and flexibility. Requires a subscription.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Cure.fit: Offers a variety of live and on-demand fitness classes, including yoga, Pilates, and strength training. Some classes cater to specific needs like balance and flexibility.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Remember: Consult your doctor before starting any new exercise program. These apps can help you stay active, motivated, and on track to a healthier you.
Check related web stories:
7 AI-powered language learning apps for travellers- Speak like a local on-the-go
6 must have apps for aspiring graphic designers: Canva, Adobe Capture and more
6 apps to install on smartphones for parents, grandparents to make their lives easy
Best 5 Android apps for malware protection- Antivirus, anti-theft, app lock and more features
View more