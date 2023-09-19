Planning to buy a new laptop? Check exciting deals on Asus VivoBook 15
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 19, 2023
Photo Credit: Amazon
The ASUS VivoBook 15 is a budget-friendly laptop with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5-12500H processor, Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and more.
Photo Credit: Amazon
If you are planning to buy a new laptop, but do not want to spend a fortune on it, you need to find the right laptop deals.
Photo Credit: Amazon
One such deal is on the Asus VivoBook 15, which is a midrange laptop, suitable for both general office work as well as entertainment.
Photo Credit: Amazon
In terms of performance, it features an Intel Core i5-12500H processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Photo Credit: Asus
It runs on Windows 11 Home with Office Home and Student 2021 pre-installed.
Photo Credit: Asus
The Asus VivoBook 15, originally priced at Rs. 70,990, is now available on Amazon at a discounted rate of Rs. 55,990.
Photo Credit: Asus
This fantastic deal offers customers the option of a convenient EMI plan starting at just Rs. 2,715, with the added benefit of no-cost EMI on credit cards from select banks.
Photo Credit: Asus
There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs. 16,550 while exchanging your old laptop.
Photo Credit: Asus
However, do note that the value of the exchange offer you will get will depend on the model and the condition of the laptop.
Photo Credit: Asus
If you can get a decent exchange value, you can get the laptop for a very cheap price.
check more
Check related web stories:
Tecno Megabook T1 laptop launched; price, specs and features, check them all out
Top 5 laptops with Great Deals on Amazon: Asus Vivobook S 15, MSI Modern 15, more
Vivo V29e: Check out 5 top features of newly launched smartphone
Apple iPhones vs Samsung smartphones: Know who is winning
View more