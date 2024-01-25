Icon
Asteroid 2017 BG92 to have a close encounter with Earth, says NASA; Check how big it is

An Apollo group asteroid designated as Asteroid 2017 BG92 is expected to pass Earth today, January 25, NASA has revealed. Know its speed, size, distance of approach, and other details.

| Updated on: Jan 25 2024, 11:01 IST
The asteroid has been designated as Asteroid 2017 BG92 by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). This Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a speed of about 22636 kilometers per hour which is almost as fast as an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)! (Pixabay)
During its closest approach, it will pass by the planet at a distance of approximately 4.5 million kilometers. It is important to note that while it has been termed as a Near-Earth Asteroid due to its close distance of passing, it is not expected to actually impact the planet. (Pixabay)
It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. (Pixabay)
According to NASA, Asteroid 2017 BG92 is approximately just 20 feet wide, making it almost as big as a car. However, it does not pose any danger to Earth and has not been classified as a ‘Potentially Dangerous Asteroid’ due to its relatively small size. NASA says that only celestial objects larger than 492 feet that pass Earth at a distance closer than 7.5 million kilometers are designated so. (Pixabay)
Astonishingly, this is not the first time that this asteroid has come close to the planet. Asteroid 2017 BG92 first came close to Earth on September 6, 1953, when it passed the planet by 39 million kilometers. After today, this Apollo group asteroid will fly by Earth on August 20, 2030, and it will do so at approximately 58 million kilometers. (Pixabay )
