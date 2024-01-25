Asteroid 2017 BG92 to have a close encounter with Earth, says NASA; Check how big it is
An Apollo group asteroid designated as Asteroid 2017 BG92 is expected to pass Earth today, January 25, NASA has revealed. Know its speed, size, distance of approach, and other details.
First Published Date: 25 Jan, 11:00 IST
More From This Section
Asteroid as big as an aircraft to pass Earth soon, says NASA; it will return in 2170
24 January 2024
130-foot asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, size and other details
23 January 2024
SpaceX Dragon 'Freedom' stuns in captivating flyby under International Space Station
22 January 2024
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures light from galaxies shrouded by Big Bang gas
22 January 2024
Solar storm danger: Sunspot ‘10 times wider than Earth’ could hurl out M-class solar flares
22 January 2024
Asteroid 2024 BM to pass Earth by just a whisker today, reveals NASA; Check size, speed, more
22 January 2024
71706159239822
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS