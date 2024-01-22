Icon
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captures light from galaxies shrouded by Big Bang gas

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures light from galaxies shrouded by Big Bang gas

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope spotted distinct light from the earliest galaxies in space shrouded by gas from the Big Bang. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
Jan 22 2024, 14:54 IST
James Webb Telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has given a new understanding of the earliest galaxies. (NASA)
James Webb Telescope
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has given a new understanding of the earliest galaxies. (NASA|)

Over the years, space agencies and other institutions have been studying the universe for years and years, however, the evolution of galaxies and theories of the Big Bang are some of the things that scientists are still studying to gain a better understanding. For conducting such studies space scientists and researchers have been using powerful telescopes such as NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. In a recent finding, the James Webb Space Telescope has spotted a faint light from an early galaxy which has expanded scientists' knowledge in terms of previous written theories. Check what the researchers found.

James Webb Space Telescope findings

According to an ESA report, the JWST has captured light emitted billions of years ago from some of the earliest galaxies in space. However, these lights are rare and unusual to be found due to thick gas from the Big Bang. These shrouded gases prevent the light of early galaxies from reaching our solar system. This light could help astronomers understand what exactly happened in the early universe. Callum Witten, an astronomer at the University of Cambridge who led the new Webb research said, “One of the most puzzling issues that previous observations presented was the detection of light from hydrogen atoms in the very early Universe, which should have been entirely blocked by the pristine neutral gas that was formed after the Big-Bang.”

According to researchers, the light captured by the James Webb Space Telescope is not just from one earliest galaxy but it is coming from “groups of galaxies.” Now it is found that back in the early universe, such galaxies were not as distant as they are now. Galaxies were much closer together, and collisions and mergers were common events. Therefore, our universe was quite active and energetic which resulted in the formation of new stars, black holes, and explosions.

Now researchers are encouraged to study more about the earliest galaxies with the help of the Webb telescope to understand how different galaxies including our Milky Way Galaxy came to life.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 14:54 IST

