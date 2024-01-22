Chandrayaan-3 mission! ISRO's Vikram lander may pave way for safe moon landings with NASA
Photo Credit: ISRO
There is life left in Chandrayaan-3 mission! Yes, it is far from being dead. ISRO has just accomplished a groundbreaking feat by turning the Vikram lander into a crucial guide for future Moon landings.
In a collaboration with NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander was used by the Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) for precise laser range measurements on the Moon.
The LRA, an extraordinary instrument weighing only 20 grams, consists of eight corner-cube retroreflectors mounted on a durable structure, serving as a reference marker on the lunar surface, India Today reported.
During a lunar nighttime observation, the LRO's Lunar Orbiter Laser Altimeter (LOLA) detected signals reflected by the LRA as it ascended east of Chandrayaan-3.
This joint experiment with NASA showcases the power of international collaboration in space exploration, marking a significant leap in precise location tracking on the Moon.
The Vikram lander, gently landing near the lunar South Pole on August 23, 2023, holds a unique position as the only miniature LRA near this strategically vital area.
Vikram's presence is crucial for current and future lunar missions, serving as a long-term geological station and a vital location marker on the lunar surface.
The success of this experiment extends far beyond the immediate mission, offering valuable data for understanding the Moon's dynamics, internal structure, and gravitational anomalies.
NASA's collaboration with ISRO underscores the global effort to expand lunar knowledge, preparing for both manned and unmanned missions, aligning with the Artemis mission.
As the Artemis mission progresses, Vikram's LRA becomes a crucial tool, guiding astronauts and spacecraft to safe landings in low-light conditions and marking positions for further exploration.