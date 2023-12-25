Hubble Space Telescope snaps breathtaking image of spiral galaxy. check what NASA shared
Published Dec 25, 2023
Check what Hubble Space Telescope has found about a distinct spiral galaxy that is shedding ‘Forbidden’ lights.
According to a NASA report, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured a mesmerizing image of a bright spiral galaxy which is called MCG-01-24-014.
The spiral galaxy snapped by Hubble Telescope is said to showcase ‘forbidden’ emission lines, which help scientists understand “why spectra exist in the first place.”
The MCG-01-24-014 galaxy is located 275 million light-years from Earth and it is known to have an extremely energetic core known as an active galactic nucleus (AGN).
The galaxy is said to be a Type-2 Seyfert galaxy. These are categorized as Type-1 and Type-2 on the basis of their wavelengths of light.
Nasa says that “Forbidden emission lines should not exist according to certain rules of quantum physics.”
ESA official said, "Quantum physics is complex, and some of the rules used to predict it use assumptions that suit laboratory conditions here on Earth.”
Over the years, the Hubble space telescope has shared various eye-catching images which stunned scientists and researchers over its capabilities.
It has also helped to unveil and locate amazing and mysterious space objects that are present in our universe.
One such finding is capturing the spiral galaxy MCG-01-24-014 at its most bright and unique form.
