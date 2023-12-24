Saturn's enigmatic secrets revealed by NASA - Hubble Telescope captures mysterious spokes
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 24, 2023
Photo Credit: Nasa
The Hubble Telescope, on October 22, 2023, captured a mesmerising image of Saturn, exhibiting an analogue-like glow and a subtly grainy texture. This image exposed a remarkable detail on the thick white inner band of Saturn's rings, revealing mysterious spokes resembling dirty fingerprints.
Photo Credit: AP
Upon closer examination of the Hubble Telescope image, scientists identified these intriguing features as mysterious ring spokes around Saturn, nearly the size of Earth. Astonishingly, these spokes seemed to rotate in tandem with the rings, yet their true nature remains a puzzle.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These enigmatic Saturn spokes only remain visible for two or three rotations around the planet before mysteriously disappearing. Capturing these transient features has historically proven to be a challenging task, with their first sighting dating back to 1981 by Voyager 2.
Photo Credit: ESA
Cassini Mission Discoveries: The Cassini mission, spanning from 2004 to 2017, also observed these spokes numerous times during its orbit around Saturn, adding valuable insights into their characteristics and behaviour.
Photo Credit: Nasa
Presently, the Hubble Space Telescope is actively monitoring these peculiar features under the Outer Planets Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) program. This initiative focuses on studying the weather patterns of the gas giants within our solar system.
Photo Credit: Nasa, ESA
Magnetic Field Connection: Amy Simon, the lead scientist of the OPAL program, suggests that the spokes may be connected to Saturn's potent magnetic field. A prevailing theory proposes a solar interaction with the magnetic field as the source of these mysterious features.
Photo Credit: Nasa
Seasonal Appearance: Historical Hubble telescope images reveal that the spokes appear seasonally, with each season lasting nearly seven years on Saturn. The upcoming Saturn equinox is anticipated to bring heightened spoke activity.
Photo Credit: Nasa
Continued observation of Saturn and its rings by the Hubble telescope is crucial for scientists in unravelling the mystery of the spokes. The hope is that this ongoing exploration will lead to a deeper understanding of their underlying mechanisms.