India preparing for an ocean exploration mission ‘Samudrayaan’ after Chandrayaan 3 mission
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 07, 2023
India is gearing up for an ambitious ocean exploration mission called Samudrayaan mission. Developed by scientists at the National Institute of Ocean Technology in Chennai, this mission will soon set sail in the Bay of Bengal.
After the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, India's scientists are now turning their attention to the deep sea. The goal of Matsya 6000 submersible is to uncover the secrets hidden beneath the ocean's surface. It's India's most extensive effort in ocean exploration to date.
What sets Matsya 6000 apart is its ability to operate for both regular and emergency missions. It can go as deep as 6 kilometers into the ocean, a remarkable feat that no Indian mission has achieved before.
The launch date for this mission is approximately one year from now, and it will take place in the Bay of Bengal. Matsya 6000 will carry three scientists on board.
If successful, Matsya 6000 will elevate India to a small group of nations with deep-sea exploration capabilities, including the United States, China, Japan, France, and Russia.
This mission will take us into uncharted waters, allowing humans to directly explore the ocean's mysteries. It's a significant step for India's scientific achievements, expanding our understanding from space to the ocean's depths.
Matsya 6000 reflects India's commitment to technological advancement and exploration, establishing it as a leader in deep-sea research.
As India prepares for the Matsya 6000 mission, it opens doors to new possibilities in the field of ocean exploration.
This mission holds the promise of expanding humanity's understanding of the ocean and the mysteries it holds.