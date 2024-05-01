World Password Day: 5 mistakes you must stop doing in 2024 to avoid being easy preys to hackers
World Password Day is here! Now is the time to take control of your digital security. Reset your passwords today and here are the tips to create a strong one.
World Password Day is recognised on May 2 to spread awareness about strengthening digital passwords in the digital era.
Where malicious actors and scammers are upscaling their ways to fool individuals, It is crucial for us to take necessary precautions to keep ourselves and loved ones safe.
The first towards safety is creative strong and uncrackable passwords for your several digital accounts. Here are some tips you must follow.
Make your password have at least 16 characters because long passwords are hard to decode.
No matter how strong a password you have created, it can still be compromised through several malicious means. Therefore, keep changing your passwords at frequent intervals.
Make sure to activate 2-factor authentication to have an extra layer of security over your digital accounts.
Avoid using names, birth dates, phone numbers, and other publicly available information as your passwords.
Lastly, avoid exposing your crucial and personal details online on social media or any other digital platforms.
