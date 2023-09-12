iPhone 15 Pro price: Check what is expected ahead of the launch at Apple 2023 event
Apple iPhone 15 launch: Apple will announce its new iPhone 15 series today at the Apple event 2023. Know the expected iPhone 15 Pro price.
Live updates
In just a an hour, Apple will unveil its latest iPhone 15 models at the Apple Wonderlust event. Apple 2023 event date and time are September 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM IST (India) and 10 AM PT (US). So, tune in.
Today, Apple may launch four new devices under the iPhone 15 series and two smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Various tipsters and analysts have suggested that Apple may increase the iPhone 15 Pro price.
According to leaks, it is speculated that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro prices may experience a hike due to high demand and massive upgrades.
As per reports, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected at $1099 for the lowest storage variant. If the rumours come true, then this will be a $100 hike as compared to the iPhone 14 Pro.
This year, Apple may bring various advancements and upgrades in the iPhone 15 Pro models and one of the expected major changes would be the introduction of USB-C charger.
Additionally, the iPhone Pro may be upgraded to an A17 Bionic chipset for improved performance. We may also see the new iOS 17 in all iPhone 15 models as well.
The iPhone 15 Pro may also come with a reduced weight due to the new lightweight titanium frame from the earlier one made of steel.
Whether there will actually be a hike, or whether Apple blinks and holds the price increase will be known only during the Apple event 2023.
Those analysts who are against an Apple iPhone 15 Pro price hike say it will dampen demand and people may look for other, cheaper, alternative smartphones.