iPhone 15 launched at Apple event 2023! Check price, camera, battery, more

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple event 2023: The wait is finally over as Apple has officially launched the iPhone 15 at its Wonderlust event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California. Now, let's see what's inside this new iPhone.

Photo Credit: Apple

Dynamic Island: Say goodbye to the notch! iPhone 15 introduces Dynamic Island, a revolutionary technology. It replaces the old notch, making your iPhone experience more intuitive.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Display: The iPhone 15 keeps its 6.1-inch display but amps up the brightness to a remarkable 2000 nits, twice as bright as the previous model.

Photo Credit: Apple

Camera: Expect stunning photos with the new 48MP primary camera, featuring 100% Focus Pixels. The 2x Telephoto lens allows zooming from 0.5x to 2x.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Enjoy the new Smart HDR system and automatic Portrait mode for hassle-free photography on iPhone 15.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

A16 Bionic SoC: iPhone 15 houses the A16 Bionic chip, offering better performance and 17 trillion operations per second with its 16-core Neural Engine.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

USB Type-C: Finally, Apple adopts USB Type-C for charging and data transfer, saying goodbye to the Lightning connector.

Photo Credit: REUTERS

Wireless Charging: iPhone 15 supports MagSafe and future Qi2 wireless charging technologies.

Photo Credit: Apple

Price: iPhone 15 price starts at just $799 and dispels all the rate hike rumors. So, you can upgrade to the iPhone 15 and enjoy all the fantastic features it has to offer.

