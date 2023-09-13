iPhone 15 launched at Apple event 2023! Check price, camera, battery, more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 13, 2023
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple event 2023: The wait is finally over as Apple has officially launched the iPhone 15 at its Wonderlust event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California. Now, let's see what's inside this new iPhone.
Photo Credit: Apple
Dynamic Island: Say goodbye to the notch! iPhone 15 introduces Dynamic Island, a revolutionary technology. It replaces the old notch, making your iPhone experience more intuitive.