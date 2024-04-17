iPhone 12 gets a 15% price drop on Flipkart; Check bank offers, exchange deals and more
Published Apr 17, 2024
if you’re searching for a great smartphone with strong performance, good cameras, and decent battery life, then the iPhone 12 is a must-look.
In addition to features like the Super Retina XDR display and A14 Bionic chipset, it also supports 5G, meaning you can take advantage of blazing-fast network speeds.
So, if you’ve been searching for a great deal on the iPhone 12, you can grab it right now with amazing discounts, in addition to bank benefits and exchange offers.
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 49900 on Flipkart, but you can get it with a discount.
The e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the iPhone to just Rs. 41999, giving you a 15% discount on the smartphone.
You can further lower the price of the iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.
In addition to the discount, Flipkart is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 36000 on the iPhone 12, depending on the model and condition of your old device.
Buyers can also take advantage of bank offers, such as a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank transactions.
