iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 get huge price cuts ahead of iPhone 15 launch!
Flipkart is currently offering significant discounts on Apple iPhones just ahead of the iPhone 15 launch on September 12, 2023. Check out the price cut on iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 and other offers too.
iPhone 14: Originally priced at Rs. 79,990, it is now available for Rs. 67,999, with a 14% price cut. Customers can save up to Rs. 50,000 on exchange offers and get an extra Rs. 4,000 off with HDFC Bank credit card on the iPhone 14.
iPhone 14 specifications include a 6.1-inch OLED display, A15 Bionic Chip, 5G compatibility, and iOS 17 support (when the new OS is rolled out).
iPhone 13: Flipkart is offering an initial 15% discount on the iPhone 13, reducing its price from Rs. 69,900 to Rs. 58,999, along with potential savings of up to Rs. 50,000 on exchange deals.
iPhone 13 features include 128 GB ROM, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, 12MP dual cameras, and an A15 Bionic Chip, available in multiple storage variants.
The iPhone 12: The 128 GB of this variant is available for Rs. 55,999, down from its original price of Rs. 64,900, with a 13% price reduction on Flipkart.
Customers can also avail exchange offers with the potential to save up to Rs. 50,000 on the iPhone 12.
iPhone 12 specifications include a 6.1-inch OLED display, A14 Bionic chipset, and IP68 water and dust resistance rating.
The iPhone 12's camera setup includes a 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP front-facing selfie camera with Retina Flash.