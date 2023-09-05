Apple event: From iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9 to iOS 17, know all the gadgets that will be launched
Photo Credit: unsplash
Excited about the upcoming iPhone 15 launch? There is much more! Apple Watch 9 to iOS 17, check out what else is expected to be launched at the September Apple event.
Photo Credit: unsplash
The most-awaited Apple event is scheduled for September 12, 2023, during which the company will unveil the iPhone 15 series.
Photo Credit: unsplash
This year, not only iPhone 15 models, but tipsters are also expecting various other devices. Let’s have a look at the rumoured launch at the upcoming Apple event.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iPhone 15 series: Apple is expected to launch four new models of this series, naming, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Ultra or Pro Max.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
These smartphones are expected to have massive upgrades such as action button, periscope cameras, USB-C charging, and more - depending on the model.
Photo Credit: unsplash
iOS 17: Apple teased the new operating system for iPhone at the WWDC 2023 event. The new OS is now in the testing phase, however, it is expected that it will also be ready for launch in the upcoming event. All iPhone 15 models will be packing it.
Photo Credit: unsplash
Apple Watch 9: This year, Apple Watch may get a new OS with watchOS 10. The watch is expected to get an upgraded S9 processor. However, as per leaks, this year, we might not see a big change.
Photo Credit: unsplash
Check Product
Apple Watch Ultra 2: The smartwatch is expected to get a Micro LED display. We also might see new colour options at the event. Additionally, it is expected to be powered with an S9 chip.
Photo Credit: unsplash
AirPods Pro 2 charging case: Apple may introduce a new USB-C type charging port in the case for AirPods Pro 2. It is also rumoured that the AirPods may get new features that align with iOS 17.
Photo Credit: unsplash
New cases and watch bands: Apple may introduce new iPhone 15 cases and colours that will match the smartphone colours, but no leather cases will be coming. Additionally, we can expect new watch bands as well.
Check more
Apple will soon unfold all the mysteries of the iPhone 15 series and other gadgets - just a few more days until the Apple event rolls around.