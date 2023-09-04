iPhone 15 to make shock move to USB-C! Check out the 4 pros and 4 cons
The upcoming iPhone 15 will use a USB-C port instead of the old lightning port. Apple was forced to do this as it had to obey the new rules of the European Union. Let's talk about why this change might be good and why it might not be.
Good Things About the New USB-C Port:
1. Easy Charging: With this new port, you can use one cable to charge your iPhone, Mac, and iPad. That's super convenient and means you won't need different cables and plugs.
2. Faster Data Transfer: Some iPhone 15 models will have much faster data transfer, making it quick and easy to move stuff between your devices.
3. More Charging Power: You can charge your iPhone faster with USB-C. Right now, iPhones charge at a max of 20W, but USB-C can go up to 240W, but it will likely not go anywhere as high as that.
4. Connect More Stuff: With USB-C, you can attach more things to your iPhone, like external hard drives, monitors, keyboards, and more. You can even plug into the Android eco-system!
Not-So-Good Things About the USB-C Port:
1. Old Accessories Won't Work: Your old charging cables and accessories won't fit the new USB-C port. You'll either need to buy new stuff or use adapters, which can be a hassle and not great for the environment.
2. Apple's Certification Program: Apple might make a special program for USB-C accessories, like they did for the old lightning port. This could mean fewer choices for you and more expensive accessories.
3. Not All iPhones Get the Speed Boost: Some rumours say that not all iPhone 15 models will get the super-fast USB-C speeds. So, you might not see a big improvement in some versions.
4. Getting Used to a Change: It might be a bit tricky to adjust to the new port at first, but over time, the good things about USB-C could make it worth it.
So, there you have it. The iPhone 15 is changing its charging port to USB-C, which has some good points and some not-so-good points. But in the end, it could be a positive change for all iPhone users.