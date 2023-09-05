iPhone 15 Pro launch: Chip, bezels, button, SIM - 8 new features expected
Photo Credit: AFP
The iPhone 15 Pro launch date is slated for September 12, 2023, at the Apple event. Check out all the expected iPhone 15 Pro features expected to be present on the upcoming smartphone - there will be as many as 8 of them.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Titanium frame: Apple has replaced all stainless steel frames with the new titanium frame to make the iPhone lighter than its predecessors.
Photo Credit: AP
A17 Bionic chipset: The Pro versions of the iPhone 15 will receive a new A17 Bionic chipset with a 3nm process for enhanced functionality. It will make the iPhone 15 the fastest smartphone in the world.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Action button: The iPhone 15 Pro version may also get a new action button that will replace the ring/silent buttons.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
USB-C port: iPhone 15 models are to be transitioned to USB-C port to meet EU regulations. However, it is expected to be beneficial for iPhone users as they will no longer be shackled to the Apple ecosystem.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
New colour options: Apple to highlight its new titanium frame will be introducing new colours including titan gray, blue, silver, and space black.
Photo Credit: Usplash
Ultra-thin curved bezels: As per reports, the iPhone 15 Pro may get thinner bezels around the screen for an almost borderless and sleek look.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This year, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature 8GB RAM with 2GB additional RAM for multitasking.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Wi-Fi 6E: The Pro models may receive a 6GHz band for improved wireless speeds
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iPhone 15 Pro models are rumoured to be $100 to $200 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro models.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Additionally, all iPhone models are rumoured to get USB-C ports and Dynamic Island.
Photo Credit: unsplash
Periscope telephoto lens: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumoured to get a new telephoto lens for 5x-6x optical zoom, but not the iPhone 15 Pro.
Photo Credit: unsplash
Many countries including France may not receive a physical SIM slot in the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro.