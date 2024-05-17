iPhone 12 is available at great deal on Flipkart, check the discount
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 17, 2024
Check out this exciting offer available on Apple iPhone 12. Also, check bank and exchange deals.
Do you want to upgrade from an Android smartphone and try the new Apple ecosystem? Then iPhone 12 could be a great choice.
iPhone 12 offers all the latest features and performance at a very affordable price and you do not have to spend a fortune to get an iPhone.
iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs.49990. However, on Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.39990.
This gives a great 19 percent discount on Apple iPhone 12.
By taking advantage of bank offers, buyers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank cards.
Additionally, Flipkart is also providing an exchange offer which gives up to Rs.36000 off.
With an exchange offer, buyers just have to trade their old smartphone with the new iPhone 12.
However, note that the exchange value of the old smartphone will be based on the model and working conditions.
