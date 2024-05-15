iPhone 15 available at 11% discount on Amazon- Check latest price, deals and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 15, 2024
Looking to upgrade your smartphone? Well, you're in for a treat! Amazon has just rolled out a significant price drop on the newest Apple iPhone 15. Seize this chance to score an amazing deal you won't want to miss!
iPhone 15 Price Drop: The Apple iPhone 15 is now more wallet-friendly than ever. Originally priced at Rs. 79,900, the 128GB version is now available for just Rs. 71,290 - that's a huge 11 percent discount.
But hold on, there's more to this deal! You can sweeten the deal further by trading in your old phone and tapping into some bank offers. This is your golden ticket to snagging the iPhone 15 at an unbeatable price.
Trade in your old phone and get up to Rs. 44250 off on the iPhone 15. The discount depends on your old phone's model and condition. Just enter your PIN code to see if this deal is available in your area.
Here's an added bonus! If you're an SBI Credit Card holder, you're in for an extra treat with an instant discount of flat Rs. 4,000. Explore other bank offers and discounts for more savings.
iPhone 15 specs: The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display, and runs on the powerful Apple A16 Bionic processor. Capture stunning shots with a 48 MP and 12 MP dual rear camera setup, plus a 12 MP front camera for great selfies.