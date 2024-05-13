iPhone 14 price cut on Amazon: Check bank offers, exchange deals and more
Did you miss the chance to buy an iPhone 14 during the Amazon sale? Worry not because the smartphone is still available at a huge discount.
iPhone 14 is one the best-selling smartphones of 2024, according to a counterpoint report. Therefore, you must grab the device when it's available at a discount price.
The iPhone 14 retails for Rs.69990 for a 128GB storage variant. However, on Amazon, you can get it for Rs.58999.
This gives buyers a 26 percent discount on iPhone 14. That’s not it, you can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers,+.
You can get a flat Rs.3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.41940.
You can also enjoy flat Rs.2000 instant discount on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.41940.
Additionally, you can also avail exchange offers and get up to Rs.44300 off.
+However, note that the exchange rate is set based on the smartphone model and working conditions.
