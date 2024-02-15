iPhone 13 price drop: Get a massive 14% discount on Amazon - check Rs. 27000 exchange offer too
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 15, 2024
Photo Credit: Amazon
If you're in need of a new smartphone, check out Amazon's fantastic deal on the iPhone 13. Uncover the details of this special offer.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 13 Price Drop: The iPhone 13 is now more affordable than ever. The 128GB model, originally priced at Rs. 59990, is now available for just Rs. 51790, giving you a significant 14 percent discount.