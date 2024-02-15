 iPhone 13 price drop: Get a massive 14% discount on Amazon - check Rs. 27000 exchange offer too

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 15, 2024
If you're in need of a new smartphone, check out Amazon's fantastic deal on the iPhone 13. Uncover the details of this special offer.

iPhone 13 Price Drop: The iPhone 13 is now more affordable than ever. The 128GB model, originally priced at Rs. 59990, is now available for just Rs. 51790, giving you a significant 14 percent discount.

But wait, there's more! You can enhance the deal by trading in your old phone and taking advantage of special bank offers. Seize the opportunity to get the iPhone 13 at an unbeatable price.

You can get a discount of up to Rs. 27000 on the iPhone 13, depending on your old phone's model and condition. Check if this deal is available in your area by entering your PIN code.

Enjoy additional savings with special bank offers. If you use anOneCard Credit Card, you can avail an instant discount of Rs. 1750 on EMI transactions. 

iPhone 13 Specs: The iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display for an immersive viewing experience.

Its advanced dual-camera system, featuring 12MP Wide and ultra-wide lenses, captures precise moments. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, it delivers fast and efficient performance for all your 

Seize this incredible opportunity to get the iPhone 13 at a fantastic price. Act now before the offer is gone!

