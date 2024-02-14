Amazon is providing 39 pct discount on Samsung Galaxy S23: Check deals and discount
Grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 at a reasonable price on Amazon. Check details here.
Want to buy a premium smartphone at a reasonable price range? Then we have a good news for you.
Amazon is offering a massive Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut giving a benefit to get at a much lower price.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is originally priced at Rs.95999 for the 256GB storage variant.
From Amazon, you can get the Galaxy S23 at Rs.58950, giving you a massive 39 percent discount.
You can get a 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs.750 on Citibank Card Non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.
You can also get a flat Rs. 350 Instant Discount on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.7500.
Now you must be thinking why Galaxy S23? Then the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for smooth performance.
It comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
The Galaxy S23 is backed by a 3900 mAh battery for a long-lasting performance.
To capture images, it features a 50MP primary wide camera and a 12MP selfie camera.
