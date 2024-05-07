iPhone 15, Samsung S24 and more: Top 10 world’s best-selling smartphones of 2024
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 07, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
In the latest list of the top 10 world’s best-selling smartphones, Apple iPhone held 5 positions. Tap to know more.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Counterpoint Research study recently revealed the list of best-selling smartphones in the world for Q1 2024.
Photo Credit: Apple
In the study, the iPhone 15 Pro Max became the highest-selling device, ranking first in the top 10 list.
Photo Credit: Apple
In the second position, we have the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 pro in the third position.
Photo Credit: Apple
The fourth position of the top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2024 is held by 2022’s iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Finally, in fifth position, we have the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra which was launched in January 2024.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The sixth and seventh position is held by Samsung’s mid-range devices, the Galaxy A15 5G and A54.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In the eighth position, we have the iPhone 15 Plus.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The last two positions in the world’s best-selling smartphone of 2024 were held by Samsung Galaxy S24 and A34.
