Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut rolled out ahead of Samsung Galaxy S24 launch; check discount on Amazon
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 11, 2024
Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch, check out the massive Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut rolled out on Amazon. Check out the discount amount and other offers available on the smartphone.
As the new Samsung Galaxy S24 launch is set to be held in a few days, Galaxy S23 price has been drastically decreased.
The base version of the S-series, which is the Samsung Galaxy S23, is available with a huge price cut and this gives you a great chance to get a premium smartphone at much lower rates.
The Samsung Galaxy 23 is originally priced at Rs.89999, for the 128GB version, however, on Amazon, it is available at just Rs.74999.
This means that the Galaxy S23 is available at a 17 percent discount which is huge for a premium smartphone.
Additionally, you can grab flat Rs.10000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 30000.
You can also get a flat Rs.1750 instant discount on OneCard Credit Card EMI transaction with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 30000
You can further reduce the Samsung Galaxy S23 price by availing of the exchange offer which can give you Rs. 32050 off.
All you have to do is exchange your old smartphone with Galaxy S23. However, the exact exchange value will be based on the model and working conditions.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for powerful performance and multitasking.
The standout feature is the Samsung Galaxy S23 camera as It captures amazing quality pictures with a 200MP main camera sensor and a 12MP selfie camera.
