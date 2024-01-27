iPhone 14 Plus price drop: Get massive 16% discount on Amazon now

Published Jan 27, 2024
Got your eye on a new iPhone? Great news! Amazon just slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone. Let's dive into how much you can save!

iPhone 14 Plus Price Drop: The iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB of storage is typically priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon. However, you may now get a whopping 16 percent price drop, bringing the price down to Rs. 66999.

In addition, an exchange offer is there for the iPhone 14 Plus. You can reduce the price even further by trading in your old smartphone.

The iPhone 14 Plus exchange offer is also available, with a savings of up to Rs. 41250. To get the most out of your old phone, ensure that it is in good condition.

The availability of the exchange offer is determined by where you live, so enter your PIN code in the correct location on the Amazon website.

You can also get an extra bonus with Audible for just Rs. 2 and up to 4 months of subscription (T&C apply). 

iPhone 14 Plus Features: The iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display for increased productivity and comfort. It offers vibrant colours and fine details.

It has a 12MP main camera for high-resolution photography and supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps in cinematic mode. It's a terrific option for photography lovers.

The iPhone 14 Plus is powered by the A15 Bionic technology and has an outstanding battery life of 26 hours of video playback, 20 hours of streaming, and 100 hours of music playback.

Take advantage of these Amazon discounts and offers if you're thinking about upgrading to a premium smartphone like the iPhone 14 Plus. Act swiftly, before the offer expires!

