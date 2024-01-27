iPhone 14 Plus price drop: Get massive 16% discount on Amazon now
Got your eye on a new iPhone? Great news! Amazon just slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone. Let's dive into how much you can save!
iPhone 14 Plus Price Drop: The iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB of storage is typically priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon. However, you may now get a whopping 16 percent price drop, bringing the price down to Rs. 66999.