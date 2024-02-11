iPhone 14 Plus price drop: Get massive 26% discount on Amazon now
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 11, 2024
Want a new iPhone? Exciting news! Amazon just lowered the price of the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple's top-notch phone. Let's see how much you can save!
iPhone 14 Plus Price Drop: Normally, the iPhone 14 Plus with 256GB storage costs Rs. 119900 on Amazon. But now, for a limited time offer, you can get a massive 26 percent discount, making it Rs. 88999.
Also, there's an exchange offer for the iPhone 14 Plus. You can lower the price more by trading in your old phone. With the exchange offer, you can save up to Rs. 27050. Just make sure your old phone is in good shape to get the best deal.
The exchange offer may not be available everywhere. Check on the Amazon website pr app by entering your PIN code.
There's more! If you have a Citibank Card, you can save an extra Rs. 759 on regular transactions. And if you use OneCard Credit Card for EMI transactions, you can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,200.
iPhone 14 Plus Specs: This phone has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display for better viewing. It shows vivid colors and sharp details.
It comes with a 12MP main camera for great photos and supports 4K Dolby Vision for cinematic videos at up to 30 fps. Perfect for photography enthusiasts!