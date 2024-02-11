iPhone 14 Plus price drop: Get massive 26% discount on Amazon now

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Want a new iPhone? Exciting news! Amazon just lowered the price of the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple's top-notch phone. Let's see how much you can save!

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Plus Price Drop: Normally, the iPhone 14 Plus with 256GB storage costs Rs. 119900 on Amazon. But now, for a limited time offer, you can get a massive 26 percent discount, making it Rs. 88999.

Photo Credit: Apple

Also, there's an exchange offer for the iPhone 14 Plus. You can lower the price more by trading in your old phone. With the exchange offer, you can save up to Rs. 27050. Just make sure your old phone is in good shape to get the best deal.

Photo Credit: Apple

The exchange offer may not be available everywhere. Check on the Amazon website pr app by entering your PIN code.

Photo Credit: Apple

There's more! If you have a Citibank Card, you can save an extra Rs. 759 on regular transactions. And if you use OneCard Credit Card for EMI transactions, you can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,200.

Photo Credit: Apple

And there's an extra bonus! If you use a Citibank Card, you can save an additional Rs. 759 on Non-EMI transactions.Plus, there's an instant discount of up to Rs. 1200, on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions. 

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Plus Specs: This phone has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display for better viewing. It shows vivid colors and sharp details.

Photo Credit: Apple

It comes with a 12MP main camera for great photos and supports 4K Dolby Vision for cinematic videos at up to 30 fps. Perfect for photography enthusiasts!

Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 Plus uses the powerful A15 Bionic chip and has a long battery life. You can watch videos for 26 hours, stream for 20 hours, or listen to music for 100 hours on a single charge.

Photo Credit: Apple

If you're thinking of getting a premium phone like the iPhone 14 Plus, take advantage of these Amazon discounts and offers. Act fast before the offer ends!

Check related web stories:
iPhone 13 price drop: Get a huge 12% discount on Amazon - check Rs. 19600 exchange offer too
iPhone 15 price cut: Buy it for Rs. 66999 on Flipkart now - check full offer now
Apple iPhone 15 price cut: Rs. 9901 discount rolled out 4 months after launch on Flipkart
iPhone 14 price drop: Get 17% discount on Flipkart and check Rs. 54,900 exchange offer
View more