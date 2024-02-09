iPhone 14 price drop: Get 17% discount on Flipkart and check Rs. 54,900 exchange offer
Exciting news! Flipkart has reduced iPhone 14 price, which is one of Apple's top smartphones. Let's see how much you can save!
iPhone 14 Price Drop: The iPhone 14 with 128GB storage usually costs Rs. 69900 on Flipkart. But now, you can get a huge 17 percent discount, making it just Rs. 57999.
You can also trade in your old smartphone to reduce the price of the iPhone 14 even more.
The exchange offer for the iPhone 14 can save you up to Rs. 54,900. Make sure your old phone is in good condition to get the best value.
The exchange offer availability depends on where you live. So, don't forget to enter your PIN code on the Flipkart website or app to check if it's available in your area.
Additionally, If you have a BOB Card, you can get up to 10 percent off. Also, using a Citi-branded Credit Card for EMI Transactions can get you Rs. 1500 off.
iPhone 14 Specs: The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The phone boasts a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front camera for stunning selfies.
Don't miss out on these amazing discounts and offers on Flipkart if you're thinking of upgrading to the iPhone 14. Hurry up before the offer ends.