iPhone 15 price cut: Buy it for Rs. 66999 on Flipkart now - check full offer now
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 10, 2024
Flipkart's Valentine's Day sale offers a fantastic deal on the latest Apple iPhone 15. Yes, you can get a huge discount.
The original iPhone 15 price is Rs. 79900, but it is now available on Flipkart for just Rs. 66999. That's a significant discount of span class='webrupee'₹/span12901, making it the perfect time to grab this sleek device.
But wait, there's more! You can save an additional span class='webrupee'₹/span2000 with instant bank discounts, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 63999.
Got an older iPhone? Trade it in for even bigger savings! You could save up to Rs. 54900 by exchanging an iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Even if you have an iPhone 13, you could still get up to Rs. 26000 off on the iPhone 15 with the trade-in option.
iPhone 15 Specs? The iPhone 15 comes with exciting features that set it apart from its predecessors. Enjoy the interactive Dynamic Island Notch, a powerful 48MP main camera for stunning photos and videos, and the lightning-fast A16 Bionic Chip.
And that's not all- the iPhone 15 also features USB-C charging, so you can say goodbye to proprietary cables and embrace universal charging convenience.
Visit Flipkart today to avail of the exciting discounts and upgrade to the iPhone 15. Make this Valentine's Day memorable with the perfect tech gift for yourself or your loved one.